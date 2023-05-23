Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 23-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

23 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 May 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   90,000 
 
                            EUR1.0860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9450 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0800     GBP0.9390 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0833     GBP0.9419

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,486,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,610      1.0840        XDUB     13:57:14      00027730529TRDU1 
374       1.0840        XDUB     13:57:14      00027730530TRDU1 
234       1.0840        XDUB     13:57:14      00027730531TRDU1 
209       1.0840        XDUB     13:58:16      00027730533TRDU1 
191       1.0840        XDUB     14:17:26      00027730676TRDU1 
129       1.0840        XDUB     14:18:26      00027730681TRDU1 
205       1.0860        XDUB     14:30:03      00027730827TRDU1 
998       1.0860        XDUB     14:30:03      00027730828TRDU1 
495       1.0840        XDUB     14:30:04      00027730830TRDU1 
738       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:41      00027731046TRDU1 
374       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:41      00027731047TRDU1 
364       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:41      00027731048TRDU1 
364       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:41      00027731049TRDU1 
374       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:41      00027731050TRDU1 
738       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:42      00027731051TRDU1 
264       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:43      00027731052TRDU1 
474       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:43      00027731053TRDU1 
274       1.0840        XDUB     14:44:44      00027731054TRDU1 
5,683      1.0840        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731123TRDU1 
3,039      1.0840        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731124TRDU1 
484       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731125TRDU1 
407       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731126TRDU1 
800       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731127TRDU1 
837       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731128TRDU1 
94        1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731129TRDU1 
42        1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731130TRDU1 
357       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731131TRDU1 
475       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731132TRDU1 
357       1.0820        XDUB     14:48:11      00027731133TRDU1 
1,114      1.0800        XDUB     14:58:14      00027731350TRDU1 
1,114      1.0800        XDUB     14:58:14      00027731351TRDU1 
1,104      1.0800        XDUB     14:58:14      00027731352TRDU1 
1,103      1.0800        XDUB     14:58:14      00027731353TRDU1 
80        1.0820        XDUB     15:29:32      00027732105TRDU1 
1,504      1.0820        XDUB     15:29:32      00027732106TRDU1 
920       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:32      00027732107TRDU1 
216       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:32      00027732108TRDU1 
780       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732109TRDU1 
1,172      1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732110TRDU1 
167       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732111TRDU1 
36        1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732112TRDU1 
24        1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732113TRDU1 
5        1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732114TRDU1 
1,510      1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732115TRDU1 
445       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:33      00027732116TRDU1 
1,517      1.0820        XDUB     15:29:37      00027732117TRDU1 
729       1.0820        XDUB     15:29:37      00027732118TRDU1 
392       1.0820        XDUB     15:32:59      00027732196TRDU1 
1,221      1.0820        XDUB     15:33:55      00027732206TRDU1 
1,316      1.0820        XDUB     15:37:09      00027732300TRDU1 
1,096      1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733225TRDU1 
1,161      1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733227TRDU1 
1,133      1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733228TRDU1 
787       1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733229TRDU1 
519       1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733230TRDU1 
837       1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733231TRDU1 
4,057      1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733232TRDU1 
837       1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733233TRDU1 
8,030      1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733234TRDU1 
506       1.0840        XDUB     16:15:17      00027733235TRDU1 
1,238      1.0860        XDUB     16:25:39      00027733595TRDU1 
2,346      1.0860        XDUB     16:25:46      00027733598TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
431       0.9390        XLON     13:53:46      00027730495TRDU1 
430       0.9390        XLON     13:53:46      00027730496TRDU1 
11,856      0.9440        XLON     14:30:04      00027730829TRDU1 
2,477      0.9440        XLON     14:31:09      00027730836TRDU1 
1,411      0.9440        XLON     14:35:09      00027730905TRDU1 
1,061      0.9440        XLON     14:35:09      00027730906TRDU1 
41        0.9450        XLON     14:39:15      00027730965TRDU1 
182       0.9450        XLON     14:39:15      00027730966TRDU1 
1,651      0.9450        XLON     14:39:15      00027730967TRDU1 
746       0.9450        XLON     14:39:15      00027730968TRDU1 
1,184      0.9420        XLON     14:43:16      00027731036TRDU1 
6,405      0.9420        XLON     14:43:16      00027731037TRDU1 
725       0.9410        XLON     14:48:10      00027731121TRDU1 
1,898      0.9410        XLON     14:48:10      00027731122TRDU1 
2,908      0.9400        XLON     15:02:13      00027731425TRDU1 
1,035      0.9400        XLON     15:07:29      00027731518TRDU1 
207       0.9400        XLON     15:07:29      00027731519TRDU1 
1,697      0.9400        XLON     15:09:35      00027731589TRDU1 
1,281      0.9400        XLON     15:12:36      00027731662TRDU1 
429       0.9400        XLON     15:12:36      00027731663TRDU1 
2,456      0.9400        XLON     15:15:50      00027731719TRDU1 
2,700      0.9400        XLON     15:20:32      00027731818TRDU1 
216       0.9400        XLON     15:20:32      00027731819TRDU1 
2,667      0.9400        XLON     15:25:38      00027732049TRDU1 
1,184      0.9390        XLON     15:29:37      00027732119TRDU1 
6,440      0.9390        XLON     15:29:37      00027732120TRDU1 
2,351      0.9420        XLON     15:44:54      00027732445TRDU1 
2,469      0.9420        XLON     15:48:34      00027732482TRDU1 
2,469      0.9420        XLON     15:52:57      00027732534TRDU1 
1,848      0.9420        XLON     15:57:06      00027732683TRDU1 
2,567      0.9420        XLON     16:00:19      00027732821TRDU1 
2,552      0.9420        XLON     16:04:41      00027732926TRDU1 
99        0.9420        XLON     16:08:52      00027733053TRDU1 
1,391      0.9420        XLON     16:08:52      00027733054TRDU1 
2,549      0.9420        XLON     16:15:17      00027733222TRDU1 
5,224      0.9420        XLON     16:15:17      00027733223TRDU1 
2,447      0.9420        XLON     16:15:17      00027733224TRDU1 
2,439      0.9420        XLON     16:15:17      00027733226TRDU1 
7,877      0.9430        XLON     16:25:39      00027733594TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 245471 
EQS News ID:  1638785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1638785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
