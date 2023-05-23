DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

23 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 May 2023 it purchased a total of 150,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 60,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,000 EUR1.0860 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0800 GBP0.9390 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0833 GBP0.9419

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,486,347 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,610 1.0840 XDUB 13:57:14 00027730529TRDU1 374 1.0840 XDUB 13:57:14 00027730530TRDU1 234 1.0840 XDUB 13:57:14 00027730531TRDU1 209 1.0840 XDUB 13:58:16 00027730533TRDU1 191 1.0840 XDUB 14:17:26 00027730676TRDU1 129 1.0840 XDUB 14:18:26 00027730681TRDU1 205 1.0860 XDUB 14:30:03 00027730827TRDU1 998 1.0860 XDUB 14:30:03 00027730828TRDU1 495 1.0840 XDUB 14:30:04 00027730830TRDU1 738 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:41 00027731046TRDU1 374 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:41 00027731047TRDU1 364 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:41 00027731048TRDU1 364 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:41 00027731049TRDU1 374 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:41 00027731050TRDU1 738 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:42 00027731051TRDU1 264 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:43 00027731052TRDU1 474 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:43 00027731053TRDU1 274 1.0840 XDUB 14:44:44 00027731054TRDU1 5,683 1.0840 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731123TRDU1 3,039 1.0840 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731124TRDU1 484 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731125TRDU1 407 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731126TRDU1 800 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731127TRDU1 837 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731128TRDU1 94 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731129TRDU1 42 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731130TRDU1 357 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731131TRDU1 475 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731132TRDU1 357 1.0820 XDUB 14:48:11 00027731133TRDU1 1,114 1.0800 XDUB 14:58:14 00027731350TRDU1 1,114 1.0800 XDUB 14:58:14 00027731351TRDU1 1,104 1.0800 XDUB 14:58:14 00027731352TRDU1 1,103 1.0800 XDUB 14:58:14 00027731353TRDU1 80 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:32 00027732105TRDU1 1,504 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:32 00027732106TRDU1 920 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:32 00027732107TRDU1 216 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:32 00027732108TRDU1 780 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732109TRDU1 1,172 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732110TRDU1 167 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732111TRDU1 36 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732112TRDU1 24 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732113TRDU1 5 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732114TRDU1 1,510 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732115TRDU1 445 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:33 00027732116TRDU1 1,517 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:37 00027732117TRDU1 729 1.0820 XDUB 15:29:37 00027732118TRDU1 392 1.0820 XDUB 15:32:59 00027732196TRDU1 1,221 1.0820 XDUB 15:33:55 00027732206TRDU1 1,316 1.0820 XDUB 15:37:09 00027732300TRDU1 1,096 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733225TRDU1 1,161 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733227TRDU1 1,133 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733228TRDU1 787 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733229TRDU1 519 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733230TRDU1 837 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733231TRDU1 4,057 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733232TRDU1 837 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733233TRDU1 8,030 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733234TRDU1 506 1.0840 XDUB 16:15:17 00027733235TRDU1 1,238 1.0860 XDUB 16:25:39 00027733595TRDU1 2,346 1.0860 XDUB 16:25:46 00027733598TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 431 0.9390 XLON 13:53:46 00027730495TRDU1 430 0.9390 XLON 13:53:46 00027730496TRDU1 11,856 0.9440 XLON 14:30:04 00027730829TRDU1 2,477 0.9440 XLON 14:31:09 00027730836TRDU1 1,411 0.9440 XLON 14:35:09 00027730905TRDU1 1,061 0.9440 XLON 14:35:09 00027730906TRDU1 41 0.9450 XLON 14:39:15 00027730965TRDU1 182 0.9450 XLON 14:39:15 00027730966TRDU1 1,651 0.9450 XLON 14:39:15 00027730967TRDU1 746 0.9450 XLON 14:39:15 00027730968TRDU1 1,184 0.9420 XLON 14:43:16 00027731036TRDU1 6,405 0.9420 XLON 14:43:16 00027731037TRDU1 725 0.9410 XLON 14:48:10 00027731121TRDU1 1,898 0.9410 XLON 14:48:10 00027731122TRDU1 2,908 0.9400 XLON 15:02:13 00027731425TRDU1 1,035 0.9400 XLON 15:07:29 00027731518TRDU1 207 0.9400 XLON 15:07:29 00027731519TRDU1 1,697 0.9400 XLON 15:09:35 00027731589TRDU1 1,281 0.9400 XLON 15:12:36 00027731662TRDU1 429 0.9400 XLON 15:12:36 00027731663TRDU1 2,456 0.9400 XLON 15:15:50 00027731719TRDU1 2,700 0.9400 XLON 15:20:32 00027731818TRDU1 216 0.9400 XLON 15:20:32 00027731819TRDU1 2,667 0.9400 XLON 15:25:38 00027732049TRDU1 1,184 0.9390 XLON 15:29:37 00027732119TRDU1 6,440 0.9390 XLON 15:29:37 00027732120TRDU1 2,351 0.9420 XLON 15:44:54 00027732445TRDU1 2,469 0.9420 XLON 15:48:34 00027732482TRDU1 2,469 0.9420 XLON 15:52:57 00027732534TRDU1 1,848 0.9420 XLON 15:57:06 00027732683TRDU1 2,567 0.9420 XLON 16:00:19 00027732821TRDU1 2,552 0.9420 XLON 16:04:41 00027732926TRDU1 99 0.9420 XLON 16:08:52 00027733053TRDU1 1,391 0.9420 XLON 16:08:52 00027733054TRDU1 2,549 0.9420 XLON 16:15:17 00027733222TRDU1 5,224 0.9420 XLON 16:15:17 00027733223TRDU1 2,447 0.9420 XLON 16:15:17 00027733224TRDU1 2,439 0.9420 XLON 16:15:17 00027733226TRDU1 7,877 0.9430 XLON 16:25:39 00027733594TRDU1

