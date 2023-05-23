

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L), an investment trust, Tuesday reported profit before tax of 149.2 million pounds for the full year, lower than 592 million pounds for the prior year.



Net profit declined to 142.9 million pounds or 259p per share from 611.2 million pounds or 1101.5p per share last year.



Revenue for the year decreased to 176.9 million pounds from 627.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Net asset value was 5068p per share as on March 31, 2023 compared with 5041p per share a year ago.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 47.3p per share, to be paid on August 3 to shareholders on the register on June 30.



