Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO) and regulatory consultancy, shared today the addition of three seasoned leaders to Veristat's Executive team. The appointments reflect Veristat's rapid rate of global growth, supporting sponsors in overcoming the challenges of operating in complex and highly regulated clinical environments

Elizabeth R. Madichie, Ph.D. joins Veristat as Executive Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, responsible for all aspects of the development and implementation of Veristat's global regulatory services. Elizabeth has over 25 years of experience leading global functions in pharmaceutical, biotech, and CRO organizations, setting strategic priorities, and establishing best practices across regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, market access, and product development in multiple therapeutic areas. Elizabeth possesses expert knowledge of the regulatory and commercial environments and legislative framework for biopharmaceuticals worldwide, enabling the development and commercialization of novel and established products and services across 160+ countries. She currently serves as Past-President and Board Director of The Organization of Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (TOPRA).

Natalia Grassis has been hired as Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Operations and Delivery to oversee Veristat's end-to-end clinical trial operations. An accomplished business executive with more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at global clinical research organizations and biotech companies, Natalia brings extensive knowledge across all phases of clinical development spanning a number of therapeutic categories, including infectious disease (COVID), gene therapy, rare disease, oncology, and CNS. Her deep experience conducting innovative business process improvement initiatives and driving cutting-edge research with patient-centered virtual clinical trials has resulted in accelerated drug development timelines for clients.

Nan Shao, Ph.D., has been named Executive Vice President of Global Operations to manage and oversee the clinical trial data, analytics, and reporting organization across all regions. A successful business leader, clinical research professional, and statistician with 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience and ten years leading global biometrics operations and strategic divisions, Nan brings significant expertise in analytics strategy, biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, pharmacokinetics, and data standards. She is highly skilled in the clinical development life cycle across a range of therapeutic areas, collaborating with clients to achieve their operational and business goals.

"Our new leaders bring an abundance of talent and a wealth of experience to Veristat. I am proud to add them to our executive team as we execute our mission of consistently delivering the highest quality clinical development and regulatory services to our global client community," said Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Veristat. "Elizabeth, Natalia, and Nan each bring years of tactical experience and a well-honed ability to develop and oversee global teams which deliver excellent results for clients. I look forward to seeing our clients advance their clinical and regulatory milestones and benefit from their thoughtful observations and insights."

More information on Veristat's executive leadership team can be found at https://www.veristat.com/company/leadership-team.

About Veristat

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval and commercialization. With more than 29 years of experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. Every day, we apply this knowledge base to solve any program's clinical, regulatory, statistical, data, or operational challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving patients' lives.

