BioInvent International: BioInvent Strengthens Management with Appointment of Ingunn Munch Lindvig as Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Lund, Sweden - May 23, 2023 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces the appointment of Ingunn Munch Lindvig as Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs.

Lindvig, an experienced regulatory affairs leader who has worked across all stages of product development and has hands-on experience of the US and EU regulatory systems, will join on June 12, 2023, be part of the BioInvent management team and report to CEO Martin Welschof.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ingunn Munch Lindvig to BioInvent. As our new Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs, Ingunn's expertise in product development and working with regulatory authorities will play an important role as we progress our exciting pipeline. Her experience on the regulatory implications of development plans in clinical, preclinical and manufacturing, as well as in marketing strategies and product profile assessments, will help to drive the progress of our four clinical-stage products through development and towards market," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Lindvig joins from Norwegian biotech company Circio, where she was Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs since 2019. She was previously Head of Regulatory Affairs at Nordic Nanovector and also held senior regulatory positions at Photocure and Nycomed/GE Healthcare. She holds a PhD in biology from the University of Oslo.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

