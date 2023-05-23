Textron Aviation today announced that the 100th production unit of the company's flagship Cessna Citation Longitude business jet rolled out of the factory and is expected to deliver later this year.

100th Cessna Citation Longitude (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet is designed, produced and delivered by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

Textron Aviation employees celebrated this significant milestone with a special celebration at Textron Aviation's headquarters in Wichita.

"The Citation Longitude has redefined its category with class-leading performance, efficiency and an unrivaled cabin experience," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "A milestone like this wouldn't be possible without the owners and operators who love to fly our aircraft, or the extraordinary workforce that designs, builds and maintains this legendary aircraft."

The Citation Longitude incorporates the latest technologies throughout the aircraft like integrated autopilot and autothrottle systems with emergency descent mode (EDM). The aircraft is equally designed around the pilot experience, passenger comfort and overall performance, delivering an aircraft that lives up to its designation as the flagship of the Citation family of business jets. No other super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost.

The Citation Longitude gained FAA certification in September 2019 and Textron Aviation began customer deliveries soon after.

About the Cessna Citation Longitude

With a range of 6,482 kilometers (3,500 nautical miles) and full fuel payload of 726 kilograms (1,600 pounds), the Citation Longitude is designed to elevate passenger expectations in the super-midsize class by delivering the quietest cabin, a low cabin altitude (1,509 meters 4,950 feet) more standard features and a comfortable, bespoke interior. With seating for up to 12 passengers, including an optional crew jump seat, the Longitude features a stand-up, 6-foot tall flat-floor cabin. A standard double-club configuration delivers the most legroom in the super-midsize class. Fully berthable seats are designed and manufactured in-house, and a spacious walk-in baggage compartment is accessible throughout the flight. State-of-the-art cabin technology enables passengers to manage their environment and entertainment from a mobile device. The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency.

The clean-sheet design of the Longitude integrates the latest technology throughout the aircraft, bringing customers the lowest direct operating cost in its class. Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines the Longitude combines on-condition engine overhaul periods to best-in-class airframe intervals of 18 months 800 hours, whichever occurs first. Textron Aviation's full time diagnostics recording system (AReS) and 3D Technical Publications combine advanced technology to reduce maintenance downtime and overall costs to operation.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com www.defense.txtav.com www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

