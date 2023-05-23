Nordic Consulting strengthens team in UK and Ireland to support digitally enabled transformation in healthcare

With a growing need for end-to-end strategic support for health projects across the UK and Europe, Nordic is expanding its team of senior experts with external hires and internal promotions

LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, an award-winning health and technology consulting company, has appointed senior healthcare leader Samara Lattimer as its new Client Partner, as part of the company's expanded offering in the UK and Ireland.





With over 20 years' experience working with providers on digitally enabled transformation programmes, including the largest electronic patient record (EPR) implementations in the NHS and Northern Ireland, Lattimer will be leading Nordic's NHS services and solutions.

In her new role, she will be partnering with both clinical and digital healthcare leaders, to understand their digital ambitions and help devise delivery plans to ensure the successful implementation and optimisation of these projects.

Lattimer's previous experience, which also spans the development of Northamptonshire's Local Digital Roadmap and a talent management IT system for the NHS Leadership Academy, means she is well placed to advise organisations on the delivery of key national initiatives, such as the NHS' Frontline Digitisation programme.

Reflecting on her appointment Lattimer said: "The large technology enabled change programmes underway in the NHS at the moment are once in a generation in nature and will transform the way care is delivered. However, with NHS Trusts facing practical challenges, such as skills shortages, legacy IT systems and historical underinvestment in technology, it's essential that the NHS can call on partners to provide domain and clinical expertise to deliver their goals.

"Having worked with the NHS for over 20 years, I've seen first-hand how digital is an enabler to change, so it's a privilege to be a trusted partner to healthcare organisations as they transform services. Nordic's commitment to making a real difference in people's lives aligns with my personal passion for healthcare and I'm proud to be part of a company that shares my values and vision for the future."

Kieran Hughes, President, Europe at Nordic said "We're thrilled to have Samara as part of the team. I believe that her extensive expertise in designing solutions and services to meet the needs of healthcare systems will be an invaluable asset to our customers."

Recognising the growing need for end-to-end strategic partnerships across the UK, Ireland and Western Europe, Nordic has also made three internal promotions; Jeroen Kolen who will become Regional Director in The Netherlands, Annelot Nieuwenhuis as Implementation Director and Guillermo Garcia Nelen as Director of International Finance in the UK.

Hughes added, "With Samara's experience and background, and our recent internal promotions, Nordic is well-positioned to expand its support to providers in the NHS, Ireland and across the rest of Europe."

Since 2015, Nordic has worked with multiple healthcare systems across Europe, including both the UK and in Ireland. With their global reach and platform-agnostic approach, Nordic tailor solutions to match the unique needs of each client, combining deep clinical experience, extensive technical knowledge, insightful strategic vision and proven operational capability to deliver transformational outcomes for healthcare systems, clinical teams, and the people in their care.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Media contact

Imogen Scott, Silver Buck (on behalf of Nordic Consulting)

Imogen@silver-buck.com



About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services and managed services. Nordic and its network of companies, including Healthtech, Hygeian, and S&P Consultants, supports more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311011/Nordic_Consulting_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-consulting-strengthens-team-in-uk-and-ireland-to-support-digitally-enabled-transformation-in-healthcare-301831694.html