Flughafen Zürich AG moves from Omada's on-prem solution to Omada Identity Cloud

Flughafen Zürich AG is the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, the largest international traffic hub in Switzerland. In 2011, Flughafen Zürich AG decided to introduce Omada Identity as an IAM solution to ensure the allocation and verification of required rights within the company and implemented it as an on-premises solution with Omada's long-standing partner Securix. Omada Identity had the required IGA functions and gave the needed flexibility through configuration and customization. That enabled Flughafen Zürich AG to operate a reliable and high-performing IAM (Identity and Access Management) solution for more than 10 years.

Flughafen Zürich AG assessed its existing on-premises solution, which had been heavily customized. The key IT and governance decision makers saw a clear advantage of using a SaaS service for implementing the IAM requirements. Flughafen Zürich AG and Omada decided to migrate from Omada Identity to Omada Identity Cloud, successfully completing the implementation in February.

As a result, Flughafen Zürich AG has been able to successfully manage all processes relating to identity and access control for the majority of its applications in the cloud. In addition to 36 processes, most of which were implemented in accordance with the Omada IdentityPROCESS+ standard, a large number of SAP systems, active directories and various applications such as LMS, Confluence, HR-relevant tools and others were successfully connected.

Dietmar Wettach, senior ICT solution architect & project manager, Flughafen Zürich AG, said: "Teamwork enabled us to migrate our established IAM solution from our own data center to the cloud. Now we have a standardized solution that is considerably easier to manage than the previous on-premises solution. We assume that in the future, operation, maintenance and upgrades can be processed more easily, more cost-effectively and with less strain on resources. Omada delivered the project in a very professional way, in close partnership with us and on time and within budget. Even after the go-live, Omada was available for questions regarding maintenance, minor adjustments, support and operating concepts."

Fabio Morandi, Information Security Officer, Flughafen Zürich AG, said: "I was surprised how smoothly the migration to the cloud went. After the go-live, only a few issues arose that were immediately eliminated in Hypercare. We received feedback from operations that the system is well accepted and the performance of the cloud solution is very good. I have always found the cooperation at Steering level with Omada to be constructive and very goal oriented."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Migration to the cloud is top of mind for most businesses, especially after the events of the last few years. Enabling employees to work wherever with access to the same resources they would have at their desktop is crucial. We've made the path for moving from our on-premises solution to our cloud-based solution as easy as possible for our customers. Because of this journey, Flughafen Zürich AG can now realize new benefits in terms of performance, reduction of complexity, maintenance and upgrade capabilities."

