Ensurge Micropower ASA: Ensurge Signs Landmark Agreement with Global Technology Solutions Provider

A Fortune 500 company wants to use Ensurge's microbattery technology to enable a variety of small, connected products

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) ("Ensurge" or the "Company"), has signed an agreement with a new strategic partner under which the Company, in return for a payment, will provide this partner company with solid-state lithium microbatteries. This is expected to be the first step in a long-term cooperation between the partners.

Ensurge expects this agreement to lead to Ensurge's products and technology becoming incorporated into the partner company's product roadmap as well as a longer-term product development focused on the partner company's specific requirements where Ensurge will focus on its leading edge solid-state lithium battery know how.

"This is the most important strategic agreement Ensurge has entered into so far. We expect this will lead to Ensurge's technology being incoporated into our partner's roadmap for a variety of new products" said Mark Newman, Ensurge's Chief Executive Officer. "This partner company has expressed interest in our microbattery technology's superior performance and other benefits for meeting the special needs in a wide range of wearable applications. The engagement further demonstrates the uniqueness of our technology and its attractiveness in the market."

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

