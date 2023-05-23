DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.8438

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8346348

CODE: WRDU LN

ISIN: LU1437016972

