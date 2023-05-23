DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 22-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3661.8981

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11756633

CODE: PRIJ LN

ISIN: LU1931974775

May 23, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)