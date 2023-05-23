DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.9913
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53187939
CODE: ESGL LN
ISIN: LU1940199711
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 245643 EQS News ID: 1639279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639279&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 23, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)