Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2023

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 22-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.3171

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 407587

CODE: GOVG LN

ISIN: LU2355200796

