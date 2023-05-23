Atherosclerosis Drugs Market to Reach $27.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global atherosclerosis drugs market is driven by factors such assurge in obesity in populace, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle and development of new treatments for atherosclerosis

PORTLAND, Ore., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Atherosclerosis Drugs Market by Drug Type (Anti-platelet & Anticoagulant, Cholesterol Lowering Medication, ACE Inhibitors, and Others), by Route of Administration, (Oral, and Parenteral), and by Distribution Channel, (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Providers, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global atherosclerosis drugs industry generated $20.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $27.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2032.





Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13554

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in the obesity in the populace, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle and development of new treatments for atherosclerosis drive the growth of the global atherosclerosis drugs market. However, the side effects of atherosclerosis drugs restricts the market growth. Moreover, high growth potential of atherosclerosis drugs in emerging markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $20.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $27.7 billion CAGR 3.0 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel,?and Region. Drivers Surge in obesity in populace Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle Development of new treatments for atherosclerosis Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases Opportunity High growth potential of atherosclerosis drugs in emerging markets Restraint Side effects of atherosclerosis drugs

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the global atherosclerosis drugs market owing to decrease in demand for atherosclerosis drugs due to the low hospitalization rate and many surgeries either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

In addition, delays in diagnosis or treatment for atherosclerosis during pandemic decreased the adoption of drugs and hampered the market growth.

However, the market is recovering after pandemic, and experiencing a stable growth for atherosclerosis drugs market owing to increase in number of patients visits for diagnosis of atherosclerosis, continuous product approvals and clinical trials for atherosclerosis.

The anti-platelet and anticoagulants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug type, the anti-platelet and anticoagulant segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global atherosclerosis drugs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of atherosclerotic cardiovascular led to increase in demand for anti-platelet drugs. However, the cholesterol lowering medication segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.Cholesterol lowering medication drugs are proven to effectively reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The oral segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of route of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global atherosclerosis drugs market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy availability of wide variety of oral drugs, less expensive than other drugs, and easy to administer which is expected to drive the growth of the segment. However, the injectable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that injectable drugs are effective in the treatment of atherosclerosis is a major factor that propels the growth of segment.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cd4fad24e5cd8481539ee4d7d05e0b54

The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global atherosclerosis drugs market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Easy availability of medications such in drug stores & retail pharmacies which drives the segmental growth. However, the online providers segment is estimated to showcase e the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of segment is driven by easy availability of atherosclerosis drugs which helps patients buy products at ease and rise in usage of online apps

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global atherosclerosis drugs market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for diagnosis, and higher healthcare expenditure, increase in awareness about early diagnosis of disease and higher adoption of drugs for the treatment of atherosclerosis promoted the growth of the atherosclerosis drugs market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in health awareness, increase in prevalence of atherosclerosis, and surge in awareness of preventive healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the atherosclerosis drugs market.

Leading Market Players: -

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Viatris

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global atherosclerosis drugs market. These players have adopted strategy such product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Brain Implant Market by Type (Deep brain stimulation, Vagus nerve stimulation), by Application (Parkinson's disease, Epilepsy, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Neurology clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Surgical Dressing Market by Dressing Type (Primary Dressing, Secondary Dressing), by Product (Traditional Dressing, Advanced Dressing), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Dental Tourism Market by Services (Dental Implants, Orthodontics, Dental Cosmetics, Others), by Providers (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Skincare Market by Products (Creams and Moisturizers, Powder, Cleansers and Face Wash, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Gender (Male, Female), by Packaging (Tubes, Bottles and Jars, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Laser Hair Removal Market by Type (Alexandrite laser hair removal, Diode laser hair removal, Others), by Gender (Male, Female), by Age group (13 to 29, 30 to 54, 55 to 69), by End User (Hospitals, Clinic, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atherosclerosis-drugs-market-to-reach-27-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-3-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301831892.html