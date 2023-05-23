

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Julius Bar (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK), a Swiss private lender, on Tuesday, reported an increase in Assets Under Management, or AUM, for the first four-month period of 2023.



At the end of April, AUM amounted to CHF 429 billion, a year-to-date rise of 1 percent, driven by positive market performance and net new money inflows.



However, a negative currency impact, mainly from the strengthening of the CHF against the USD has limited a further improvement in AUM.



Net new money went off to a slow start at the beginning of 2023 and continued to be impacted by client deleveraging, albeit to a lower extent than at the start of 2022.



Net inflows improved in the latter part of the period, resulting in net new money of CHF 3.5 billion by the end of April, or CHF 5.2 billion, excluding the effect of deleveraging, supported by the clients domiciled in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Israel.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken