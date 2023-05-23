Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 22 May 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,449.45p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,472.81p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders' Funds.Current gearing is 4.8%.There are currently 84,794,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

23 May 2023