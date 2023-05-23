Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 18 May 2023, Myriam Madden acquired 1,500 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.205447 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Myriam Madden 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Details of the transaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-05-18 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.21 1500 4808.17 Aggregated 3.205 1500 4808.17

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

23 May 2023