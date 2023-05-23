DJ Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Alan Williams, Group Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed to the Board of Cranswick plc as an independent Non-executive Director, Chair the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and ESG Committees with effect from 24 July 2023. Enquiries:

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

+44 (0)7515 197975

robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

