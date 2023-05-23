Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

DJ Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 23-May-2023 / 10:24 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Alan Williams, Group Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed to the Board of Cranswick plc as an independent Non-executive Director, Chair the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and ESG Committees with effect from 24 July 2023. Enquiries:

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

+44 (0)7515 197975

robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  245734 
EQS News ID:  1639555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1639555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2023 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
