NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 23 1018) admitted to trading on May 24, 2023

Information about the Issuer 1. Name Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2. Org. no. 471283-0459 3. LEI: 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue information 4. Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 23 1018 5. ISIN: IS0000035145 6. CFI number: DYZTXR 7. FISN ( Financial ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20231018 instrument short name): 8. Issuer Country: Iceland 9. Bond/Bill: Bill 10. Orderbook ID: N/A 11. Total Authorized: N/A 12. Issued before 0 (nominal): 13. Issued now (nominal): 5.003.000.000 14. Nominal value: 1 kr. 15. Listed on the 24.5.2023 Exchange: 16. Market: Nasdaq Iceland 17. Administrator: Central Bank of Iceland 18. Market maker: No Terms - Cash flow 19. Amortization type: Eingreiðsla (zero coupon) 20. Amortization type, if N/A other: 21. Currency: ISK 22. Currency, if other: N/A 23. Issue date: 24.5.2023 24. First ordinary 18.10.2023 installment date: 25. Total number of 1 installments: 26. Installment frequency: N/A 27. Maturity date: 18.10.2023 28. Interest rate: N/A 29. Floating interest N/A rate, if applicable: 30. Floating interest N/A rate, if other: 31. Premium: N/A 32. Simple/compound Simple interest: 33. Simple/compound if N/A other: 34. Day count convention: ACT/360 35. Day count convention, N/A if other: 36. Interest from date: N/A 37. First ordinary coupon N/A date: 38. Coupon frequency: N/A 39. Total number of coupon N/A payments: 40. If irregular cash N/A flow, then how: 41. Dirty price/clean Clean price: 42. If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 43. Indexed: N/A 44. Name of index: N/A 45. Daily index or monthly N/A index: 46. Daily index or monthly N/A index, if other: 47. Base index value: N/A 48. Index base date: N/A Other information 49. Call option: No 50. Put option: No 51. Convertible: No 52. Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans. agency, date): Mar. 2017 S&P: A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. 53. Additional information: Admission to trading 54. Registered at CSD: Yes 55. Securities depository Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM) 56 Date of Application 22.5.2023 for Admission to Trading 57. Date of Approval of 22.5.2023 Application for Admission to Trading 58. Date of admission to 24.5.2023 trading 59. Order book ID RIKV_23_1018 60. Instrument subtype T-Bills 61. Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 62. List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS 63. Static volatility No guards 64. Dynamic volatility No guards 65. MiFIR identifier: Bond - Bonds 66. Bond type: EUSB - Sovereign Bond