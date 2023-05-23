Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
23.05.2023 | 12:02
Total Telcom Inc.: Total Receives 2nd RV Order

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. has received a second RV controller order valued at $250,000.00. This order will be filled in the next several weeks by stock on hand and trigger a production run for new orders.

The integration of ROM's new RV controller is meeting managements expectation and is on schedule to replace all the first-generation controllers currently used by our partnered HVAC supplier by the end of June, 2023.

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at neil@totaltelcom.com.

www.totaltelcom.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756520/Total-Receives-2nd-RV-Order

