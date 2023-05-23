Total Telcom Inc.: Total Receives 2nd RV Order

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. has received a second RV controller order valued at $250,000.00. This order will be filled in the next several weeks by stock on hand and trigger a production run for new orders.

The integration of ROM's new RV controller is meeting managements expectation and is on schedule to replace all the first-generation controllers currently used by our partnered HVAC supplier by the end of June, 2023.

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

