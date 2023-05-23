DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C) (BRZ LN) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.1252

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247

CODE: BRZ LN

ISIN: LU1437024992

