In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 May to 19 May 2023.

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/05/2023 FR0010313833 6 923 85,4427 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 84,8860 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 84,6260 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 18/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 86,8843 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 19/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 87,8004 XPAR TOTAL 34 923 85,9289

