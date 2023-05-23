Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 May to 19 May 2023.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
15/05/2023
FR0010313833
6 923
85,4427
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
16/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
84,8860
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
84,6260
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
18/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
86,8843
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
19/05/2023
FR0010313833
7 000
87,8004
XPAR
TOTAL
34 923
85,9289
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
