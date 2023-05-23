BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 22 May 2023 were:
128.34p Capital only
129.66p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th February
2023, the Company now has 135,586,194 Ordinary Shares in issue.
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.