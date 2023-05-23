BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 22 May 2023 were:
578.06p Capital only
581.53p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 8,000 ordinary shares on 31st October
2022, the Company now has 101,000,161 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
16,928,777 shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).