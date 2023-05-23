NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of

business on 22 May 2023 were:

627.80p Capital only

635.88p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 34,000 Ordinary shares on 18th May

2023, the Company has 100,518,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,690,916

shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

