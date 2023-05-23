BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 22 May 2023 were:
627.80p Capital only
635.88p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 34,000 Ordinary shares on 18th May
2023, the Company has 100,518,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,690,916
shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.