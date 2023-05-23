Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Shares will be listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUH" at the opening of trading on May 23, 2023. The Company has filed a final long-form prospectus dated May 11, 2023 (the "Final Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties. The Company's principal objective is to locate and develop precious metals, focusing initially on the exploration and development of the Red Line Project, the Company's sole mineral exploration project located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has acquired the option to acquire a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in and to the Red Line Project pursuant to an option agreement. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

Damian Lopez

President & CEO

Copperhead Resources Inc.

Email: damian@resurgentcapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166865