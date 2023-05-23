NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

PLC at close of business on 22 May 2023 were:

210.27p Capital only (undiluted)

214.14p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback cancellation of 25,000 ordinary shares on 22nd

May 2023, the Company has 20,923,796 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding

10,081,532 shares held in Treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the

holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following

confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

