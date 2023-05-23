Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 22 May 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 243.03p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 237.85p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 239.16p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 233.98p per ordinary share







23 May 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323