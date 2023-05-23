Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2023 | 12:42
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glunz & Jensen A/S: Q1, 2023

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 544
May 23rd, 2023

ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q1 2023

The Q1, 2023 (January through March 2023) of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statement year to date (YTD) for Q1 (January through March) of 2023.

The Q1 result for the fiscal year 2023 has met the expectations.

Highlights

  • The revenue for YTD Q1 2023 amounted to DKK 40.5 million (2022: DKK 34.1 million).
  • EBITDA for the period was DKK 6.4 million (2022: DKK 4.8 million).
  • Profit before tax for the period was DKK 4.9 million (2022: DKK 2.0 million).

Glunz & Jensen has delivered a strong Q1, 2023 despite continued supply challenges of manufacturing parts.

Glunz & Jensen maintains the guidance for the full year 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.