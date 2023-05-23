The Pebble Group's AGM statement outlines first-half trading likely to be up on the same period in FY22, with both of the group's constituent businesses performing well. Facilisgroup, serving the US promotional product distribution market, is extending its offering and building market share in the substantial North American market. Brand Addition, which provides promotional products and associated services to major global brands, benefits from strong relationships built on trust, and is reported to have 'robust' order intake year-to-date. Our forecasts are unchanged for now and the valuation remains below peers.

