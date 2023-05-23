Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A3EGKY | ISIN: SE0019892167 | Ticker-Symbol: V720
Tradegate
22.05.23
10:56 Uhr
10,534 Euro
+0,092
+0,88 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,31210,34015:00
23.05.2023 | 13:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of redemption shares in Betsson AB (66/22)

Correction refers to the redemption shares.
With effect from May 24, 2023, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 07, 2023. 

Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BETS IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019892183              
Order book ID:  293592                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
