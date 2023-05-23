Fortifeye Vitamins Announces Release of Next-Gen Supplement

Fortifeye Vitamins Releases Next-Gen Curcumin

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Inflammation is a pervasive health concern affecting millions worldwide. Recognizing the need for effective natural remedies, recent studies have shed light on the remarkable benefits of curcumin and turmeric in combating inflammation. These findings have brought hope to individuals seeking alternative solutions for managing inflammation-related conditions.





Dr. Michael Lange, Optometric Physician and Certified Nutrition Specialist, and the team of doctors at Fortifeye Vitamins have been researching and looking for the best curcumin supplement for many years. Dr. Michael Lange and the Fortifeye Viamin team have been impressed with the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of turmeric and curcumin. After years of research, the team decided Curcugen was the best choice of curcumin to be used in the New Fortifeye Next Gen Curcumin supplement, Fortifeye Omega Relief and Fortifeye Omega Relief Extreme supplement. These evidence-based supplements have been developed to bring nutritional support to reduce inflammation and pain in the body. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/ https://fortifeye.com/product/omega-relief-extreme/

Curcugen is a remarkable curcumin ingredient renowned for its purity and potency. Extracted exclusively from a turmeric base, it boasts an impressive concentration of 50% curcuminoids, making it highly effective. What sets Curcugen apart is its utilization of turmeric oleoresin as the foundational ingredient, offering a more comprehensive range of turmeric bioactives compared to the standard 95% curcuminoid sources. By harnessing the power of the native matrix where curcuminoids, essential oils, and resins naturally coexist, Curcugen embodies the exceptional qualities that make it a prized component of health applications. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/, https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/

The Curcugen oleoresin undergoes an innovative enhancement process utilizing the groundbreaking SELFD platform technology. This revolutionary method ensures that the natural ratio of curcuminoids remains intact, preserving the valuable essential oils, and transforming previously discarded resins into functional components. These functional resins within Curcugen contribute remarkable value to the ingredient by improving its bioavailability and dispersion properties. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/

Through this exceptional technology, the bioavailability of free curcumin in Curcugen is boosted by an astounding 39 times, allowing for enhanced absorption and utilization by the body. Additionally, it provides a self-dispersion profile, enabling effortless and flexible delivery options for various applications. Moreover, the technology incorporates a sustained release mechanism, ensuring efficient and controlled dosing over time, optimizing the benefits of Curcugen. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/

In conclusion, Dr. Michael Lange of Fortifeye Vitamins and Lange Eye Institute have increasingly recognized the profound effects of curcumin and turmeric in managing inflammation. These natural remedies offer a ray of hope to individuals seeking alternative solutions to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic inflammation. As more research unfolds, it is anticipated that curcumin and turmeric will continue to emerge as valuable tools in the pursuit of better health and well-being. https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-next-gen-curcumin-fueled-by-curcugen/

Fortify Vitamins Inc. is the parent company of Fortifeye Nutraceuticals. Fortifeye Vitamins' corporate headquarters is based out of Ocala, Florida, and has had 10 research centers scattered throughout Florida. Fortifeye Vitamins' goal is to continuously research and develop the latest evidence-based nutraceuticals to aid in total body and ocular health. These supplements must be science-based and not be promoted by industry hype. Fortifeye wants to help patients become proactive in their health thru proper nutrition and lifestyle changes.

