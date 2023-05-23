SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe and TerraTech Have Created a New Standard for Alcohol Safety in Oil and Gas

TerraTech Completes U.S. SOBRcheck Rollout, 300 Employees Now Proving Alcohol Fitness for Duty

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that oil and gas customer TerraTech Services (TerraTech) has completed the rollout of SOBRcheck to of all of its 16 facilities1 across 11 states, for both fleet and workplace applications. TerraTech, one of the world's largest oilfield services and logistics providers, has now integrated SOBRcheck passive alcohol screening into its core safety protocols - each of its approximately 300 service center employees scan up to four times a day to continually verify alcohol fitness for duty. This critical safety data is transmitted in real-time to onsite TerraTech supervisors, and aggregated in SOBRsafe's proprietary reporting software for TerraTech corporate oversight.

"SOBRcheck is impressive technology, and I couldn't wait to get it installed everywhere," said TerraTech Health, Safety and Environment Manager Jerry Smith. "Because of the nature of our industry and the high potential for catastrophic incidents, to add that extra layer of protection with SOBRcheck was a no-brainer. We were quick to react and implement it because of the value that's there."

"The oil and gas industry has the highest rate of binge drinking of any industry in the U.S., and the safety consequences are devasting," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "The industry needs a preventative alcohol safety solution, and we believe that through our partnership with TerraTech, we have developed the industry's leading model for ensuring alcohol-free workplaces and fleets. We look forward to expanding our technology within oil and gas in the coming months."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval. The Company's revolutionary alcohol detection wristband for teen drivers is now available for pre-order at SOBRstore.com.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

