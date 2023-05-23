New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that LifeMD management will participate in the virtual June 1st Investor Summit.

Event: June 1st Investor Summit Presentation: June 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c54cEB3NSAKmwNsY2ZoOZw

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men's and women's health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

For further information:

LifeMD, Inc.

Marc Benathen, CFO

marc@lifemd.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167054