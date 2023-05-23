Occlutech Holding AG: Occlutech Publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

SCHAFFHAUSEN, CH / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Occlutech Holding AG

Occlutech publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report 2022. The report is attached to this release and can also be downloaded on Occlutech's web on https://occlutech.com/financial-reports/

Lars Nordenskjöld

CFO

E-post: lars.nordenskjold@occlutech.com

Telefon: +46 763 20 04 34

Sabine Bois

CEO

Email: sabine.bois@occlutech.com

About Occlutech

Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive structural heart implants, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a leading global specialist in cardiac implants, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention and heart failure. Since 2003, the company has developed, manufactured, and commercialized occluders and interatrial shunt products. Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 155,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in around 85 countries. The company has around 290 employees and is a public limited liability company registered in Switzerland. For more information: www.occlutech.com.

Attachments

Occlutech Annual Report 2022

SOURCE: Occlutech Holding AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756617/Occlutech-Publishes-Annual-and-Sustainability-Report-2022