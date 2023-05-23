TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALY), a financial content and enterprise software solutions provider, reports its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provides a corporate update including that of MarketWall, the Company's 49%-owned fintech affiliate. MarketWall increased revenue by 107% to $2,671,151 and reported net profit of $1,093,731 in its strongest quarter to date.

Key Business Highlights

Development of key AI-based attributes including sentiment analysis tools using unique proprietary algorithms and data mapping techniques to measure, analyze, and develop scores for unstructured data elements that influence stock price movements;

Enhanced AI engine by adding unique NLP features for narrative creation with advanced learnings, particularly for peer group comparisons and ETF holdings;

10,229 AI-generated research reports were published for an aggregate of approximately 85,000 reports published across 40 countries under the Company's AI-driven research initiative with Refinitiv;

MarketWall license agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo increased consideration payable by Intesa Sanpaolo from 1.2 million to 4 million euros annually;

InvestoPro users grew under the agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia to profile the InvestoPro digital trading platform to Samsung users; and

Advanced Euclides through new strategic partner relationships to enhance value and develop product roadmap for workforce management modules using advanced AI and data analytics.

Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

AnalytixInsight revenue was $178,284 for the quarter. Profitability improved substantially to net loss of $214,321, compared to net loss of $995,657 in the prior year comparable period, driven by the share of income from investment in MarketWall;

AnalytixInsight working capital at March 31, 2023 was $3,784,227; and

MarketWall reported its strongest quarter to date, growing revenue by 107% to $2,671,151, and improving net profit to $1,093,731, which compares to revenue of $1,292,011 and net loss of $193,794 in the prior year comparable period.

AnalytixInsight's ownership of MarketWall is 49% and thus MarketWall is not consolidated in AnalytixInsight's financial results. MarketWall's financial results include the consolidation of its wholly owned subsidiary InvestoPro.

Management Commentary

"These first quarter results demonstrate the positive impact that MarketWall is having on our business," commented Prakash Hariharan, Chairman and CEO of AnalytixInsight. "MarketWall posted strong financial results on the back of the new recurring revenue license agreement with our bank partner, which positions us on a pathway toward profitability and growth. InvestoPro's assets under custody grew during the quarter, boosted by its Samsung partnership and retail user interest in its unique product offering."

MarketWall License Agreement Renewal

During the quarter, MarketWall executed a renewed product licensing and IT services agreement (the "Agreement") with Intesa Sanpaolo, pursuant to which the latter agreed to pay MarketWall 4 million euros per year. The Agreement is in relation to licensing rights granted to Intesa Sanpaolo for the Intesa Sanpaolo Investo App, which was developed by MarketWall, and replaces a previous agreement under which Intesa Sanpaolo was paying MarketWall approximately 1.2 million euros per year. The Agreement is for an initial two-year term beginning January 1, 2023, plus a renewal option by Intesa Sanpaolo for a subsequent two-year term. Pursuant to the Agreement, Intesa Sanpaolo has paid to MarketWall the annual consideration for the first year. The Agreement also includes alignment on a path towards the monetization of MarketWall including, subject to several conditions and approvals, a potential initial public offering to reflect the growth in value of the business.

InvestoPro

InvestoPro is the digital online stock trading platform launched by AnalytixInsight, MarketWall, and Intesa Sanpaolo through MarketWall's wholly owned subsidiary, InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. has developed its leading-edge platform, trade execution functions, and user applications in partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo.

InvestoPro EVO has been developed as a comprehensive multi-device trading platform (e.g., mobile, wearables, smart-TV) that offers online stock trading and fintech-enabled services combined with research and financial education.

InvestoPro GO has been developed as a simplified version that has been purposefully designed for Samsung users in conjunction with InvestoPro's agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia.

InvestoPro & Samsung

InvestoPro SIM S.p.A. entered into an agreement with Samsung Electronics Italia in November 2022, pursuant to which Samsung agreed to profile the InvestoPro trading platform on Samsung's Quick Access, the start page of the Samsung Internet Browser. Samsung has millions of monthly active Samsung Internet users who utilize Quick Access, which profiles clickable icons for leading brands to users each time they use their browser and allows users to easily reach partner websites.

CapitalCube

CapitalCube continues to develop sentiment analysis tools to measure and score unstructured data elements that influence stock price movements. These unstructured data elements include social media sentiment analysis, short interest scores, business relationship insights, news sentiment, and unique sentiment driven ESG scores. These sentiment analysis tools align with the Company's strategy to build unique and disruptive AI and machine learning tools for the capital markets and wealth management industries to evaluate the recent proliferation of sentiment-driven trading and asymmetric behavioural responses to information flows, particularly that observed in social media.

Under the Company's Refinitiv AI-driven research initiative, CapitalCube published 10,229 company research reports during the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 85,000 research reports have been published in 40 countries under the Refinitiv initiative since October 2018. The Company believes its ability to generate machine-created research reports and AI-based fundamental financial analysis on virtually all publicly traded companies worldwide is a market differentiator for trading platforms within the industry, wherein we see both regulators and platform providers are seeking tools to automate the alignment of trading permissions that are matched with the investor's risk appetite.

Euclides

AnalytixInsight's workforce management division, Euclides Technologies, has entered into a new relationship with a leading field service solutions provider which the Company anticipates will contribute a pipeline of projects expected to generate increasing revenue in 2023. Euclides Technologies is also advancing the development of zero-touch workforce management modules with data analytics and machine learning algorithms. The Company is undergoing a strategic review of this division considering the Company's increasing focus within the fintech industry and expects this new business relationship and new product development to improve the business value of this division.

Complete details of the Company's financial and operating results are available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to world-leading institutions across various industries. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions. Visit AnalytixInsight.com.

