

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WhatsApp says it has introduced a facility allowing users to edit messages for up to 15 minutes after sending them.



The feature, announced by US technology giant Meta, is already offered by competitors like Telegram and Discord. Meta's social media platform Facebook had introduced the edit function nearly a decade ago.



'For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages,' says a statement posted on WhatsApp Blog.



From correcting a spelling mistake to adding extra context to a message, all that a user need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu section.



Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so those who are messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history.



As with all personal messages, media, and calls, the edited messages also are protected by end-to-end encryption.



This feature has started rolling out to users globally, and will be available to WhatsApp's 2 billion users in the coming weeks, according to the messaging service provider.



India is WhatsApp's largest market, with an estimated 487 million users.



