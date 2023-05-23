Tianyu Information: Smart Payment Solutions Provider Tianyu to Showcase Latest Products at Seamless Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianyu Information (300205.SZ) ("Tianyu" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest manufacturers of smart payment terminals, showcased a wide range of its latest financial products and communications products at Seamless Middle East, a prestigious industry exhibition in Dubai, on May 23 and 24, as the Company continues to expand its presence globally.





During the exhibition, Tianyu presents at Booth H78 a wide array of products, including financial products such as financial cards and Point of Sale (POS) devices, as well as communication products such as SIM cards, routers, MiFi and CPE. Osama Al Biqawi, MENA Regional VP of Tianyu, has also delivered a speech themed "Smart card and device solution" on the Seamless Launchpad.

With its robust technological capabilities, Tianyu has established itself as a prominent player in the financial technology industry, particularly with its flagship smart payment terminals and smart cards. Specifically, the Company was ranked among the world's top four smart payment terminal players globally by market share, according to a 2022 Nilson report.

Tianyu, which went public in Shenzhen in 2011, remains committed to sustained growth and expanding its presence in international markets. The Middle East and African (MEA) markets remain major focuses for Tianyu as part of the Company's global expansion strategy, and it has already established a strong presence in the region.

In the Middle East, Tianyu has successfully expanded its business in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Sudan, and more, with notable customers using its smart cards and POS terminals. In Africa, Tianyu has collaborated with esteemed financial institutions like KCB Bank and Co-operative Bank in Kenya, BPR Bank in Rwanda, implemented personalized systems in Ghana, and became the USIM supplier for major telecommunications operators like Maroc Telecom, Tunisie Telecom, and Ethio Telecom.

Looking ahead, Tianyu plans to continue expanding its business partnerships in the MEA region with strong support from local professionals and service centers, as the market outlook remains promising. Consumers in the region are increasingly opting for contactless and electronic payment methods over cash. This shift away from physical currency is being driven largely by the fact that cashless payment technology continues to evolve at an incredible pace. Meanwhile, China's Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for a more friendly business environment for the industry in the region.

