Dienstag, 23.05.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
23.05.23
08:12 Uhr
0,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2023 | 14:34
54 Leser
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Short-term Financing

Awilco Drilling PLC (the «Company») announces that it has signed a short-term shareholder loan with Awilhelmsen Offshore AS as a bridge while alternatives for the Company's longer term financing need is being explored. The loan is for a total of up to USD 4 million, structured as a draw-down facility, with interest rate of 10 percent per annum on the aggregated outstanding principal amount. In addition, there is an arrangement fee of 2 percent on the total amount. Maturity date for the loan is 30 June 2023. The loan shall be used for general working capital purposes.

Aberdeen, 23 May 2023

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
