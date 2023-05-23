Griffith Foods' Juliana Meneses at EcoVadis' Annual Sustain Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Griffith Foods



Griffith Foods Global Director of Sustainable Sourcing, Juliana Meneses, recently presented at EcoVadis' Annual Sustain Conference, a 2-day event created to connect sustainable supply chains. There were over 450 in-person attendees at the Trianon theatre in Paris in addition to 3,000 virtual participants across 82 countries.

Juliana joined representatives from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Amazon, speaking about cross collaboration for success in sustainable procurement. The group explored why a procurement strategy never resides in one team and requires strong internal collaboration to ensure successful implementation. Juliana also presented the Griffith Foods EcoVadis program, highlighting our performance metrics and progress since joining EcoVadis in 2019. Watch the session here.

Together, EcoVadis and Griffith Foods are working to drive improvement and accelerate positive impact on our planet and society. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates how well a company has integrated sustainability and corporate social responsibility principles into its business management system. It thoroughly reviews ethics, labor & human rights, sustainable procurement, and environmental practices. In addition to these assessments, EcoVadis continues to provide improvement areas that are taken into consideration as we continue to develop new solutions and continuously improve sustainability management across the business.

Griffith Foods is the caring, creative product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers while sustaining the planet. As a family business for more than 100 years, Griffith Foods is known for true, collaborative innovation.

