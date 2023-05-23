Gamelancer Media Corp.: Gamelancer Media Adds to Global Partnership Roster

Creative + Distribution Partnership with Tel Aviv Gaming App OviO, Designed to Generate Downloads

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG) (OTCQB:GAMGF) (FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Gamelancer"), a leading digital media, entertainment, and production company, announces its partnership with OviO, an innovative gaming app based in Tel Aviv. Gamelancer and OviO partner on a short-form video campaign series produced by Gamelancer Studios, featuring Gamelancer content creators interacting with the OviO app. The content will be distributed on the Gamelancer network to drive app downloads, reducing OviO's Customer Acquisition Cost on TikTok.

Gamelancer Media has a strong track record of delivering captivating digital media content to its audience. With a vast network of talented content creators, the Company has become a trusted name among Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through this partnership, Gamelancer aims to create relatable and engaging content designed to drive OviO app downloads, strengthened by the use of popular content creators to enhance overall user experience.

OviO has built an environment and ecosystem for its users to play a wide variety of mobile games offered by industry leading publishers. Gamers have the ability to seamlessly transfer in-game currencies from one game to another and ultimately convert them to OviO tokens. With its intuitive interface and captivating gameplay, OviO has rapidly gained popularity among gaming enthusiasts. Showcasing OviO to Gamelancer's massive Gen Z and Millennial audience will aid in converting exposure to downloads and strengthening the bond between the app and its users.

The campaign sets the stage for content creators to showcase their skills and creativity through the OviO platform. By utilizing OviO's innovative features, users will be able to create and share compelling content and connect with a vibrant gaming community. This campaign aims to attract new users and deepen the engagement of existing users, fostering a sense of belonging and community within the OviO app.

"Digital channel ownership is similar to TV channel ownership, in that certain channels are extremely popular and monetize more successfully. Gamelancer owns popular digital channels where over 40 million people spend an average of 95-minutes a day watching videos our network creates. Our primary goal with OviO is to drive app downloads and create a predictable customer-acquisition-cost model for our client. Gamelancer's creative + distribution capabilities allow us to provide clients with a content-distribution-strategy that is informed by the data our network generates. The coming quarters will see 'media spend' divert increasingly away from television ads, and toward owned & operated digital channel networks, where operators have a strong relationship with their evolving and maturing community of viewers." - Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO, Gamelancer Media

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America, Snap Inc., and Dubit, a UK game developer. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 54 owned-and-operated channels to 40+ million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views and growing by over 1.5 million new followers monthly. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 59% insider owned, calculated as of April 2023.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

