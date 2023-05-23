Nasuni Wins Prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for the Third Consecutive Year

The File Data Services Leader Raises Its Net Promoter Score to 88 and Receives a 99% Customer Satisfaction Score

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it has received the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for the third year in a row and raised its Net Promoter Score to 88. This coveted recognition demonstrates Nasuni's ongoing commitment to achieving excellence in customer support services by building long-term customer loyalty and continuously exceeding expectations.





"I've always been pleasantly surprised at the level of attention and professionalism from the Nasuni team," said Michael Chan, IT Manager at GeoVerra, one of Canada's largest geomatics firms providing land surveying, mapping, forestry, environmental, and geospatial solutions. "We're very happy with Nasuni. I wish other companies were like them."

Audited and awarded by the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI), Nasuni received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88, a Transaction Survey ScoreBoard Index (SBI) rating of 4.8 for overall technical support, and a 99% Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating. According to Bain & Company, the creators of the NPS system, a score of 50 is excellent while a score of 80 or more is considered world-class.

CRMI created the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Awards program in 2000 to recognize organizations that offer exemplary services to their customers, as well as to center their existence on a deep commitment to the principles of respect, employee empowerment, and trust in others. Presented annually, the program recognizes companies that achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year, according to ratings from their own customers.

Delivering the highest levels of support during all stages of the customer life cycle -- from cloud migration to production -- is a core pillar for Nasuni. "Not only is Nasuni committed to providing the most capable, file services and data protection platform available, but also to ensuring that our customers remain extremely happy and supported after the sale," said Jason DePardo, Vice President of Customer Success and Services at Nasuni. "Unlike legacy storage where customers are locked into a vendor for years, we need to earn the business every day or customers can discontinue the service. We are very proud of our team for the incredible value they deliver to our users. Receiving this award three years in a row is truly outstanding validation of what they do and how they do it."

To learn more, please visit Nasuni's Customer Success page.

Customer statements:

"The Nasuni support team has been really good. They're always available and helpful in terms of trying to solve our issues. Even though we're not the biggest customer, support is always very responsive. We've been very happy with the support and service we've gotten, and we look forward to growing with Nasuni." - Ken Borthwick , Sr. Director of Infrastructure, Movado.

, Sr. Director of Infrastructure, Movado. "Given the dynamic and demanding nature of our business, we look for IT vendors who can be a partner to us. We see Nasuni this way. One of their strengths is they listen to their customers and are responsive to their needs." - Adam Sharp , CIO of International, TBWA.

, CIO of International, TBWA. "You can sell the capabilities and cost savings, but in terms of how to make the changes and actually run the platform, IT teams might be out of their element. The Nasuni team was instrumental in terms of getting this done without anyone noticing. They always knew what was going on and how to make it work." - Michael Oehlert , Infrastructure Team Lead, TGI Fridays.

, Infrastructure Team Lead, TGI Fridays. "With help from Nasuni PS (Professional Services), the transition was seamless. The only reason our end users knew we switched to Nasuni is because we notified them." - Nicholas Winnie , Senior Infrastructure Systems Administrator, Questar Assessment.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection, and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home, or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social media links

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nasuni

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

Blog: https://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contacts:

North America

JaeMi Pennington

Metis Communications

Phone: +1 617-236-0500 ext 26

Email: nasuni@metiscomm.com

Europe

Maria Loupa

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo_2015_High_Resolution_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasuni-wins-prestigious-northface-scoreboard-service-award-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301828122.html