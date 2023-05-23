Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Congratulates 42West on Cannes Film Festival World Premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on the world premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon," an Apple Original Film directed by Martin Scorsese, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Scorsese is a longtime client, and 42West is also working on the film's release and awards campaigns.

The film screened for the first time on Saturday night at the Palais des Festivals, with a film delegation in attendance including Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, indigenous actors Tantoo Cardinal, Tatanka Means, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and special guests Chief Standing Bear, Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek Pinault, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Isabelle Huppert, and Paul Dano.

With a reported nine-minute standing ovation and near unanimous critical acclaim in the aftermath of the screening, "Killers of the Flower Moon" stands as one of the most lauded premieres at this year's Cannes event. Rolling Stone declared the film "a masterpiece" and said "no one makes movies like this anymore, that go for broke yet keeps its eyes on the universal experiences of love, death, healing, and forgiveness." IndieWire hailed it as "a spectacular American epic," "Scorsese firing on all cylinders," and "the best performance of Leonardo DiCaprio's entire career" while The Hollywood Reporter proclaimed" a master filmmaker expands his legacy."

The film will premiere in select theaters on October 6, 2023 before expanding on October 20, 2023 and then streaming globally on Apple TV+.

About "Killers of the Flower Moon"

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), "Killers of the Flower Moon" is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann's bestselling book.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and BHI, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products, esports, Web3/tech practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

