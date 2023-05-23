BookOutdoors Collaborates With Advanced Outdoor Solutions to Expand Property Offerings

BookOutdoors users now have the convenience of booking stays at Advanced Outdoor Solutions' properties directly through the platform, all with no booking fees or memberships.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / BookOutdoors, the fastest-growing online destination for planning and booking outdoor travel, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Advanced Outdoor Solutions, a renowned full-service outdoor hospitality consulting and management firm. Through this collaboration, Advanced Outdoor Solutions has listed their entire portfolio of properties on BookOutdoors, with outdoor accommodations ranging from campgrounds and RV parks to glamping resorts and marinas.





"We are thrilled to join forces with Advanced Outdoor Solutions," stated Brian Nolan, co-founder & CEO of BookOutdoors. "As a top management company in the industry, AOS' expertise translates into sought-after outdoor destinations with exceptional guest experiences, which aligns perfectly with BookOutdoors. We've already seen the popularity of these properties with customers on our platform."

Advanced Outdoor Solutions is recognized for its commitment to delivering turnkey operations management to property owners, leveraging technology and integrations to elevate guest experiences and maximize the bottom line. With a nationwide portfolio of diverse properties that boast a variety of amenities and accommodations that cater to various preferences and group sizes, AOS meets the highest level of property management efficiency and guest satisfaction in the industry.

"Site nights are a perishable product," said Kathleen Walsh, Founder & President of Advanced Outdoor Solutions. "You have limited time to sell them, and if you miss out, they are gone. So we are excited to partner with BookOutdoors to introduce our unique properties to a wider audience and leverage their user-friendly platform to sell site nights."

BookOutdoors users will now have the convenience of booking stays at Advanced Outdoor Solutions' properties directly through the platform, all with no booking fees or memberships required. This streamlined booking process enables travelers to plan and secure their outdoor getaways more efficiently.

About BookOutdoors

BookOutdoors is a rapidly growing travel booking website that focuses exclusively on outdoor hospitality. With BookOutdoors, guests can effortlessly reserve any type of outdoor accommodation they desire, such as RV parks, glamping resorts, cabins, tent camping, and marinas, without encountering any booking or membership fees. The unparalleled marketplace appeals to today's traveler, who desires a comprehensive booking experience with modern features and benefits, while also helping property owners to broaden their audience and increase bookings. The founders of BookOutdoors are renowned leaders in outdoor hospitality, together with successful tech entrepreneurs, and are backed by leading VC investors and executives from the largest travel and hospitality businesses. For more information or to list your property, visit BookOutdoors.com.

About Advanced Outdoor Solutions

Founded by Kathleen Walsh, a 20-year veteran of the Outdoor Hospitality Industry, Advanced Outdoor Solutions takes park design and management to the next level with forward-thinking practices and attention to detail. For more information, visit advanced-outdoor.biz

