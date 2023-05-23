Anzeige
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
23.05.2023 | 15:02
Insala Inc.: Insala Appoints Taito Nakagawa as CEO to Lead the Innovation in Forging the Future of Workplaces

Firm to focus on its next-generation talent technology and holistic people solution

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Insala, a global provider of talent development and career management solutions with mentoring, coaching, alumni management, and AI-driven data analytics platforms for global enterprises, announced Taito Nakagawa as Insala's new CEO.

Taito Nakagawa

Taito Nakagawa
CEO

Nakagawa is a seasoned executive with experience in digital and business transformation, operational and process excellence, and strategic alliance.

His primary focus at Insala will be to develop an innovative and holistic talent-thriving solution that transforms organizations into the best version of themselves and gains a competitive business advantage.

"Insala is in the business of forging the future of workplaces worldwide by empowering people to elevate organizations from within," said Nakagawa. "Insala transforms how companies engage, develop and connect with their talent and builds a clear path for sustainable business for years to come."

About Insala

Insala is a global provider of talent development and career management solutions. Through innovative SaaS technology, Insala partners with organizations to focus on employee development at every stage of the employment lifecycle by providing solutions for career development, mentoring, coaching, career transition, alumni programs, and AI-driven predictive data analytics. For more information, visit www.insala.com.

Contact Information:

Troy Billett
Chief Operating Officer
tbillett@insala.com
+1 (214) 872-0301

SOURCE: Insala Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756146/Insala-Appoints-Taito-Nakagawa-as-CEO-to-Lead-the-Innovation-in-Forging-the-Future-of-Workplaces

