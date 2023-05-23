Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 15:02
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The End-of School Year Sale at PenFactory

The online customizable swag store hosts a site-wide sale to close out the academic year, and initiate the Summer

MAYWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / PenFactory, the leading brand in customizable promotional swag, prepares for summer with an End-of School Year Sale.

Save $25 on PenFactory's End of School Sale

Save $25 on PenFactory's End of School Sale

Shoppers can receive $25 dollars off their purchase of $150. The sale applies site-wide, so customers can expect to buy customizable school and office supplies, water bottles, speakers, and of course, pens.

The sale is a great option for businesses and brands to stock up on merchandise, for students to purchase the supplies they need for next fall, or to just find some customizable summer essentials.

Here are just some of the items that customers can purchase from the upcoming offer.

Merchandise for Brands and Summer Conference Swag

For brands looking for merchandise, there's no better place to find customized swag than PenFactory. Some of our favorites for summer include the non-woven sports bag, the promotional bottle openers, and of course, the Yazzy vacuum sport bottle.

In the summertime, some of the most popular activities include working out, traveling, or enjoying a nice, cold drink with your friends. For these reasons, these items are perfect for any summertime occasion. Brands and businesses can customize all products with their logos and a variety of colors.

Customizable Office and School Supplies

Students, teachers, and businesses alike can take advantage of the sale by purchasing quality branded school and office supplies. While teachers or students can stock up on academic supplies for the fall on a discount, businesses can purchase practical office supplies with their company branding.

From pens and notebooks, to pencils and tech products, PenFactory has all the office supplies a school or business could need. A few of our favorite items in the office supplies realm include the Cara Soft Touch Stylus Pen, the Lucerna Lined Journal Notebook, and the Multifunction Mouse Pad and Wireless Charger.

Fun Summertime Essentials

Conference swag, school supplies, and office basics are great and all, but where is the excitement? PenFactory has that, too.

From Pizza Party Gift Sets and Wireless Speakers, to Fitness Tracker Wristbands and Kan-tastic Beer Koozies, PenFactory has fun summer items you are looking for.

Are you looking for sustainable gifts? The Modern Sprout One For One Tree Kit is a great way to make a positive impact.

Not to mention, everything is customizable, can be purchased in bulk, and is all on sale.

To check out the End-of School Year sale at PenFactory, visit https://www.penfactory.com.

Contact Information

Ana Hernandez
Marketing Expert
alhernandez@penfactory.com

Joey DiGangi
Media Contact
joey.digangi@wd-strategies.com

SOURCE: PenFactory

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756398/The-End-of-School-Year-Sale-at-PenFactory

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.