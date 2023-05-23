Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2023

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Emergency Care Partners has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 2, 2023, issue of MH magazine.









"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want - and need - today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

"We are honored to have the partnership and culture of ECP recognized," stated Bill Yarbrough, CEO. "We have a unique private practice model that stresses strong local alignment of our physician groups with the health systems and communities that we live in and serve. We work hard to create an environment of collaboration across all of our physicians, APPs and practice management leaders in providing emergency medicine services."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Emergency Care Partners will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

Headquartered in Pensacola, Florida, ECP is a leading provider of emergency medicine services for hospitals across the U.S. with current operations in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. ECP currently sees more than 1,200,000 emergency department patient visits annually, supported by a clinical workforce of 900+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP is a private practice partnership in emergency medicine, highlighted by ongoing physician ownership and the ability for regional/local groups to maintain their branding and clinical autonomy while benefitting from ECP's significant resources. For more information, visit www.ecp.net.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

