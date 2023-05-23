LEL Critical Unveils Bespoke Mobile 1MW+ Power Units

LEL Critical is thrilled to announce the launch of our new bespoke 1MW+ mobile power units. As a leader in power solutions, we continue to innovate and broaden our product lines, seeking to provide robust and efficient power alternatives for a range of industries.

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Our new mobile power generation units are individually tailored to cater to specific client requirements, epitomizing the essence of bespoke solutions. In our commitment to versatility and client needs, we also offer the option of T4-compliant units for those seeking the highest emission standards. All our power units are chassis-mounted, offering maximum application flexibility. They are engineered for remarkable durability and adhere to stringent industry-specific standards and compliance.

Mobile Power Generator Solutions

The Mobile Power Solution Units are designed to provide standby power solutions that are customizable to meet customer needs.

Designed by our expert technicians, our mobile power units are meticulously engineered to provide an unparalleled working environment. Incorporating coveted features such as paralleling capabilities and sound attenuation, each unit also boasts a weather-protected design and a UL-rated fuel tank, offering both functionality and reliability in diverse operational conditions.

These new mobile power units are powerful, efficient, versatile and have been designed to serve a broad spectrum of industries, including:

Power Rental Fleets: Ideal solution for power rental companies looking to expand their fleets with flexible, efficient, and reliable power solutions.

Data Centers: Reliable and uninterrupted power supply is critical in data centers. These units can provide an essential backup or supplementary power solution.

Healthcare Facilities: The robustness and reliability of these units make them perfect for healthcare facilities, where reliable power can be a matter of life and death.

Petrochemical: The bespoke nature of these units enables them to serve the specific needs of the petrochemical industry, providing mobile and high-capacity power solutions for a range of operations.

Telecom: These power units can ensure continuous operation of telecom facilities, even in the event of primary power failures.

Pharmaceuticals: Support the high energy demands of pharmaceutical manufacturing and research facilities.

Agriculture: Offering the ability to power machinery and facilities in remote or off-grid areas.

"The genesis of our mobile power builds can be traced back to a discerning client who approached us with a pressing requirement for a mobile unit to address critical power supply challenges," says Lee Lancaster, CEO and Founder of LEL International, under which LEL Critical operates as a dedicated division. "Our team worked diligently to engineer and fabricate a design with the future service in mind. The mobile units are fully enclosed and mounted on a chassis, enabling uninterrupted power supply for prolonged durations, with effortless mobility once the need has been met. I'm proud that we can offer our clients a distinct edge by providing bespoke power generation solutions that are designed to meet their specific requirements."

