Eskew Law, LLC: Eskew Law Proudly Sponsors Rock for Riley 2022-2023: A Concert for a Cause

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Eskew Law, a leading law firm committed to making a positive impact in the community, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Rock for Riley 2022-2023. This esteemed event, organized by the dedicated students of the Indiana University School of Medicine, aims to raise funds and awareness for Riley Hospital for Children, a beacon of hope for countless families in need.

Rock for Riley was born in 2004 as a student-led initiative and has grown into a vibrant and impactful organization. Over the years, Rock for Riley has rallied support from the community, raising an astounding $800,000 for Riley Hospital. These funds have been instrumental in advancing vital healthcare services, including the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Child Life programs, and the construction of essential facilities like the Simon Family Tower and the Maternity and Newborn Health program.

On Saturday, May 27, Rock for Riley will host an unforgettable concert featuring Son Little. The HI-FI venue will open its doors at 8:00 PM, with the show commencing at 9:00 PM. This evening promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music and compassion, bringing together individuals from all walks of life in support of a noble cause.

Eskew Law's sponsorship of Rock for Riley exemplifies their unwavering commitment to serving the community and making a difference in the lives of those in need. They firmly believe in the power of collective action, and Rock for Riley showcases the strength of collaboration among compassionate individuals, organizations, and businesses.

Through their sponsorship, Eskew Law aims to raise awareness about the invaluable work of Riley Hospital for Children and inspire others in the community to support events benefiting the Riley's Children Foundation. Every contribution, regardless of size, holds the potential to transform the lives of children and families facing challenging medical circumstances.

Eskew Law extends an open invitation to the community, urging everyone to join them in this remarkable endeavor. By purchasing tickets and attending the Rock for Riley concert, not only will attendees enjoy an evening of exceptional music, but they will also actively contribute to the well-being of Riley Hospital's patients and their families.

Furthermore, Eskew Law encourages other local businesses to consider sponsoring events for the Riley's Children Foundation. By coming together, these companies can amplify the impact of their collective efforts and help create a brighter future for children in need.

For more information about Rock for Riley 2022-2023 and to purchase tickets, please visit the event page.

About Eskew Law:

Eskew Law is a prominent law firm in Indianapolis dedicated to providing exceptional legal services for all criminal defense, personal injury, and family law matters. With a passionate team of attorneys and a strong commitment to community engagement, Eskew Law strives to make a positive impact, and support causes that improve the lives of those in need.

