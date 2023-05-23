Fulfillment IQ Gears Up for an Inspiring Presence at Manhattan Momentum 2023

Fulfillment IQ Strengthens Partnership With Manhattan, Showcases Supply Chain Expertise at Booth #41

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Fulfillment IQ, a leading provider of fulfillment technology development and implementation solutions for retail and eCommerce brands, 3PLs, and VCs, is excited to unveil its strong collaboration with Manhattan, a renowned leader in fulfillment technology solutions, at the prestigious Manhattan Momentum 2023 event.

As part of this significant partnership, Fulfillment IQ will be a gold sponsor and occupy booth #41 at Manhattan Momentum 2023, where attendees can discover the company's wide range of supply chain software development, implementation and consulting services.

With its deep expertise and extensive experience in supply chain consulting, Fulfillment IQ aims to empower commerce customers to maximize their investment in Manhattan's cutting-edge fulfillment technology solutions and elevate their customer delivery expectations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Manhattan, combining their cutting-edge fulfillment technology with Fulfillment IQ's expertise in implementation," said Ninaad Acharya, co-founder and CEO of Fulfillment IQ. "This partnership empowers brands, retailers, and 3PLs to optimize their supply chain operations, drive accelerated growth, and become industry leaders. We are excited to unveil this collaboration and its benefits to the esteemed audience at Manhattan Momentum 2023."

"The tenured leadership team at Fulfillment IQ has created a strong culture based on trust, relationships, and experience - qualities that Manhattan values in our consulting partners," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan. "Our mutual focus areas are very complementary, and both companies aim to bring thought leadership, innovation, and a pragmatic approach to our projects. Manhattan is pleased to expand this partnership and provide this valued partner a showcase at our Momentum customer conference."

Apart from showcasing its collaboration with Manhattan, Fulfillment IQ has an array of engaging activities planned for attendees at Manhattan Momentum 2023. Visitors to Fulfillment IQ's booth #41 can engage with the team and gain valuable insights into supply chain software development, logistics tech implementation, and supply chain consulting.

Additionally, visitors can participate in an exciting raffle with incredible prizes such as an iPad and Nintendo Switch. Additionally, there will be an enticing "Golden Ticket" ice cream break, where lucky attendees can redeem their golden ticket for a surprise reward.

In addition to the exhibition activities, Harshida Acharya, CMO and partner of Fulfillment IQ, will be a distinguished speaker at the Women in Technology Leadership Forum, taking place on Wednesday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m. MT. Her insightful contributions will enrich the dialogue surrounding the intersection of technology and leadership in the industry.

With a proven track record and trusted partnerships with over 500 fulfillment projects, Fulfillment IQ has earned the confidence of renowned brands such as Target, Macy's, Foot Locker, and many more. To learn more about Fulfillment IQ's comprehensive supply chain consulting services, please visit fulfillmentiq.com.

