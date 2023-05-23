Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "W28". The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.europeanenergymetals.com which features an interactive overview of its projects, including the five lithium projects in Finland, in addition to a new corporate presentation.

"The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represents an important step towards improving liquidity in addition to broadening the Company's exposure to this large, mining-focused market," commented Jeremy Poirier, CEO of European Energy Metals. "This is even more relevant given the Company's focus in Europe, with five lithium projects in Finland, in addition to the continuous positive advancements from many European nations to build both lithium supply and downstream production, refinement, and ultimately battery production. We are also advancing towards a US listing on the OTC Markets, which will further the Company's exposure and liquidity, and look forward to providing an update once completed."

The listing of the Company's Shares on the FSE in addition to the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (the "TSXV") is expected to heighten exposure of the Company in the European marketplace, which features an investor base traditionally active in the junior mining sector. The Company is of the view that listing on the FSE will enhance its share liquidity and support the development of an active and engaged European investor base. The Company is also actively pursing a listing for US based investors through the OTC Markets which is pending the review of the submitted Form 211 by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

About The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the electrification and global decarbonization process through the exploration and development of it's portfolio of five lithium and rare-earth element projects in Finland covering over 2,300 square kilometres.

